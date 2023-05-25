O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $309.03 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.25.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.