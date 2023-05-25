O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 172,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

