Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
