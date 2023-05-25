Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $372,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 763,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

