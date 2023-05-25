Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $362,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,713,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

