Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,187 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,306 shares of company stock worth $50,526,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

