CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,025 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.70% of CAE worth $42,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,992,000 after acquiring an additional 400,469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,230,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CAE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CAE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

