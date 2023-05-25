Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

