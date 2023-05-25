Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

