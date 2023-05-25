Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,369 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $35,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Gray Television Trading Down 4.4 %

GTN stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

