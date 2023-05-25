Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 25.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Booking stock opened at $2,625.83 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,621.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,360.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

