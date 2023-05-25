Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

