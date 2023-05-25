Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of Jamf worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Trading Down 1.8 %

Jamf stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.