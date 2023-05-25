Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Voya Financial worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.