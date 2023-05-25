Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

