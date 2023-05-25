Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

