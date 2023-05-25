SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $166.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

