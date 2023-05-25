SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 9,751 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.