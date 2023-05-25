SVB Wealth LLC Sells 507 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $395.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

