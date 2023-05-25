Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $796,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.39 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

