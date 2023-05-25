HRT Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.57% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of GUSH stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.58. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

