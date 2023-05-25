HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,216,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.81 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

