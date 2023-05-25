CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.