Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 34023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.