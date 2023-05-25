Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 70945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$156.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westport Fuel Systems

About Westport Fuel Systems

In other news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Further Reading

