GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1531846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

