Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

