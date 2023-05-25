Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 135500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

