NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

