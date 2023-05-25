International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 3.7%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 365,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,196,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.