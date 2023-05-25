Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 18.2 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

