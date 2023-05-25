BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.82 and last traded at $114.58. 704,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 683,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

