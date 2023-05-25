Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 5,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $787.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
