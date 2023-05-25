Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Trading Up 6%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 354,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 711,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 21.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 285,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 256,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

