10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.20. 519,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 968,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Specifically, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,179,041.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,602 shares of company stock worth $2,100,666. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

