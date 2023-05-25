EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 4.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,067,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,513,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

EQRx Trading Down 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

