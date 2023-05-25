Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 5393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

