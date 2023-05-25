Kiaro (CVE:KO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 260001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Kiaro Stock Down 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.66.

About Kiaro

(Get Rating)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.