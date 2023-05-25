Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $72.02

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $67.72. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 321 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Articles

