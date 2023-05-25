Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 910,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 372,062 shares.The stock last traded at $116.72 and had previously closed at $118.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock worth $570,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

