Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Up 8.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.30.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
