PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 7.1%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 563,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 338,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $788.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.