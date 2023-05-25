Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 250,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 645,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
Embecta Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.
Institutional Trading of Embecta
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.