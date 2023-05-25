Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 250,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 645,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Embecta Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

