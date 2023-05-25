Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $140.13 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $944.99 million and $140.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $306.28 or 0.01158768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,085,332 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

