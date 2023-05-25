ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0604

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 264.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $560,514.59 and approximately $5.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

