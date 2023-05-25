Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $123.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00016771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,208,890 coins and its circulating supply is 426,502,105 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

