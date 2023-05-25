Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $171,127.10 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00026123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,431.36 or 0.99998047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061365 USD and is up 91.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

