Metawar Price Reaches $0.0003 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Metawar has a total market cap of $54.41 million and $0.95 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0002592 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

