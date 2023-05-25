Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $69.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00005274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $69.71 million and $10.87 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.38167051 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $10,975,886.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

