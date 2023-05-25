NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.57 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $56.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00005955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,829,048 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 908,829,048 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.5742702 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $56,379,030.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

